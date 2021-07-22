Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

ALX opened at $278.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

