Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $269.16

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $269.16, but opened at $279.66. Alexander’s shares last traded at $277.05, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.12.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.