Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ALFVY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.