Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

