Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.50.
ALFVY stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
