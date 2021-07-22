Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AQN. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $219,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,212,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

