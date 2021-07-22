Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

