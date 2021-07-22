Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 6,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,852. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.