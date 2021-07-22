Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $196.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.17. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.