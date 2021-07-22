Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

ALLE stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.91. 21,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,363. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.