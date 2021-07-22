Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-7.5% to $2.91-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS.
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
