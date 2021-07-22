Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-7.5% to $2.91-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.