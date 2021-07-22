Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

