Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

