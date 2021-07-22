Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 293,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,399. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

