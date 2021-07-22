alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €15.80 Average PT from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.99 ($18.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €18.58 ($21.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.56.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.