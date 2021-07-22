Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,716,718.06 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

