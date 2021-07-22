Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.