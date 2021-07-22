Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,998 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SPFR opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.