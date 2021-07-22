Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.