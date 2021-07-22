Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

