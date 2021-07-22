Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,206,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,180,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DCRB opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

