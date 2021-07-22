Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ambev by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ambev by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.