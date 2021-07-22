AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AMCX stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

