AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
AMCX stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08.
In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
