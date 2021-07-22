AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $56.54

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $54.19. AMC Networks shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

