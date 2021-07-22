AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $56.54

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $54.19. AMC Networks shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 86 shares traded.
AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
