Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 9,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

