Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 138.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

