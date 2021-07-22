American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.76, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

