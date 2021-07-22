American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells $241,842.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

