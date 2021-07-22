American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells $241,842.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.09.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
