American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $152,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

AWK opened at $163.49 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

