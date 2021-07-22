Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 176,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,652,019 shares.The stock last traded at $38.83 and had previously closed at $39.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

