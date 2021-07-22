Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 262,735 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hilltop by 437.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

