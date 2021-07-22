Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.23 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,987 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

