Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $36.97 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $36,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

