Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 143,648 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.38% of Vericel worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 679.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

