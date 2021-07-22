Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 122,047 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,047 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.84% of United Natural Foods worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

