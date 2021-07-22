AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ASRV stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmeriServ Financial has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

