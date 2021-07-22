Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 8,648 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $21,762,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,621,956.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,771,051 shares of company stock worth $155,947,706. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

