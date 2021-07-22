Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

