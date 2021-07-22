Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

