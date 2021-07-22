Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $67.64.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

