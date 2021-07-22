Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $12,785,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.