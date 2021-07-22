Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,971. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.