Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $155,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $201.10 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

