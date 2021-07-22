Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $120,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.