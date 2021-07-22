Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Twilio worth $169,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

TWLO stock opened at $393.90 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

