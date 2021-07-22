Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,757. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

