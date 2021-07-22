Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $568.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock worth $11,158,495 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

