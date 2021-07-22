Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.25). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

