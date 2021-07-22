Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTM opened at $66.47 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

