Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

