Analysts Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

